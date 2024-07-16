Police urge witnesses to come forward after reports of woman being sexually assaulted in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information following reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in a Derbyshire town.

The woman was approached by a man as she was walking along Darwin Road, Long Eaton – at around 12.45am on Sunday, July 14.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to have carried out the assault, but was disturbed by a local resident, and has run off towards Elliot Close and potentially through nearby gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation is ongoing, and we are particularly keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity nearby or in their gardens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“The man is described as being tall and wearing dark clothing and shorts.

“Residents in the area will see an increased police presence and ongoing proactive patrols are taking place in and around the area. If you have any concerns, then please speak to our officers.”

READ THIS: Public Space Protection Order put in place to help tackle anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which could help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000416529:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice