Police urge witnesses to come forward after reports of woman being sexually assaulted in Derbyshire town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman was approached by a man as she was walking along Darwin Road, Long Eaton – at around 12.45am on Sunday, July 14.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to have carried out the assault, but was disturbed by a local resident, and has run off towards Elliot Close and potentially through nearby gardens.
“An investigation is ongoing, and we are particularly keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity nearby or in their gardens.
“The man is described as being tall and wearing dark clothing and shorts.
“Residents in the area will see an increased police presence and ongoing proactive patrols are taking place in and around the area. If you have any concerns, then please speak to our officers.”
READ THIS: Public Space Protection Order put in place to help tackle anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town
If you have any information which could help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000416529:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.