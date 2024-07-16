Police urge witnesses to come forward after reports of woman being sexually assaulted in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was approached by a man as she was walking along Darwin Road, Long Eaton – at around 12.45am on Sunday, July 14.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to have carried out the assault, but was disturbed by a local resident, and has run off towards Elliot Close and potentially through nearby gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is ongoing, and we are particularly keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity nearby or in their gardens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“The man is described as being tall and wearing dark clothing and shorts.

“Residents in the area will see an increased police presence and ongoing proactive patrols are taking place in and around the area. If you have any concerns, then please speak to our officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information which could help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000416529:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.