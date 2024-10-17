Police urge witnesses to come forward after reports of man being attacked in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation into reports of a man being attacked in a Derbyshire town – and have called for any witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Fulwood Drive in Long Eaton – at around 3.00pm on Saturday, October 12.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man described his alleged attacker as being black, around 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing all black clothing and a black face covering.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident – and in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident, or the moments before or after.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*610101:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.