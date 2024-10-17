Police appeal to trace vehicle spotted in “suspicious circumstances” across Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging members of the public to aid their efforts to trace a vehicle spotted in “suspicious circumstances” in the Peak District.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are attempting to locate a purple Isuzu D-Max, with the registration number FX10 FWC, after it was spotted in “suspicious circumstances” in the Peak District.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “This vehicle was seen in suspicious circumstances in the Doves Holes, Peak Dale and Hargatewell areas of the Peak District overnight between October 9 and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is suspected to be on false or altered number plates and we are keen to identify it.”

This is the vehicle that officers are trying to locate.

If you spot this vehicle or have any information that may aid the investigation, contact the DRCT using one of the methods below, quoting reference number IN24000193063:

• Website – There are crime reporting tools on the force website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• RCT Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team Facebook page

• X (Twitter) – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call us on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.