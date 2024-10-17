Police issue statement as woman pronounced dead after officers called to property in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police have issued a statement after a woman was pronounced dead at a property in Chesterfield.
On the evening of Tuesday, October 15, Derbyshire Police attended a property in Newbold, Chesterfield – where a woman was pronounced dead.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a woman having suffered a medical incident at a property in Edinburgh Road at 6.00pm on October 15.
“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and her family have been made aware.”
