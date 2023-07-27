Police urge witnesses to come forward after jewellery and cash stolen during Chesterfield burglary

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Newbold Back Lane – between 7.30am and 4.00pm on Monday, July 3.

Several items of jewellery, including earrings and rings, were stolen during the burglary – along with a Fred Perry bag and cash. The items taken from the property are pictured here.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with dashcam footage or CCTV, or anyone who has recently been offered any of the pictured items.

The burglary took place earlier this month.

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*409365:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

These are some of the items that were stolen.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101