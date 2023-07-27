Police urge witnesses to come forward after jewellery and cash stolen during Chesterfield burglary
Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Newbold Back Lane – between 7.30am and 4.00pm on Monday, July 3.
Several items of jewellery, including earrings and rings, were stolen during the burglary – along with a Fred Perry bag and cash. The items taken from the property are pictured here.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with dashcam footage or CCTV, or anyone who has recently been offered any of the pictured items.
READ THIS: Chesterfield dad-of-two found dead in garden shed after struggles with alcoholism, inquest hears
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*409365:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.