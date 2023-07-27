Chesterfield dad-of-two found dead in garden shed after struggles with alcoholism, inquest hears

Thomas Stephen Layton, 34, was found dead in a garden shed at his home address in Chesterfield on February 13 of this year.

An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners’ Court on Thursday, July 27 was told it was ‘accepted by all’ that Mr Layton’s drinking had increased since the turn of the year. Mr Layton had sought help from the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership (DRP) to reduce his dependency on alcohol.

His last interaction with the DRP was on February 10 - three days before his death - and the inquest heard there were no concerns over self-harm or suicidal ideations.

The inquest heard how Mr Layton had texted his grandfather, David, between 5.25pm and 5.45pm on the day of his death asking for him to come round. When his grandfather arrived at 7pm the front door was locked and Mr Layton was not answering his phone; Kayleigh, Mr Layton’s partner, arrived at around 9.50pm and was able to gain entry to the house using her key.

A note was found in the living room before Kayleigh spotted a light on in the garden shed - later found to be the torch on Mr Layton’s phone. The shed itself was locked from the inside with David breaking the door down: Mr Layton was found sat on the floor having hanged himself and the ambulance service pronounced him dead at 10.14pm.

In a statement read to the inquest, Kayleigh described how the pair were increasingly arguing over Mr Layton’s alcohol use and had become ‘passing ships’ with their differing shift patterns.

She said: “We were a happy couple until around (September 2022) when we had a lot of stress.

“On (February 9 or 10) I went to work and left my old phone at home having got a new one. There were text messages from someone who I think was trying to come on to me and I was trying to brush him off. Tom saw these messages and became fixated on this person: ringing him and trying to find out where he lived.

“I honestly believe it was the drink that led to him taking his own life because he was a different person when he was drinking.”

PC Herbert, who was one of four officers to attend the scene, told the inquest there were a series of argumentative messages sent by Mr Layton to his partner in the hours before his death.

Assistant coroner Daniel Howe read from the note found in the family living room in which Mr Layton wrote: “Kayleigh you will never know what you mean to me now it’s all been taken away. I just need help instead of everyone hating me. Please understand I love you more than anything. I’m just going to go to see mum for a while.”

Mr Layton’s mother died when he was just nine years old with Kayleigh saying she didn’t believe he had ‘ever recovered’ from her death.