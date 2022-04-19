Police urge witnesses to come forward after digger stolen from building site in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred at a building site on Stubley Lane, Dronfield. Between 5.00am and 5.20am on Tuesday, April 5, a mini digger was stolen from the site.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard something at the time. They are also encouraging residents to check their CCTV or dashcam footage, in case they have captured anything that can assist with the investigation.
READ THIS: Police appeal after staff member assaulted during attempted theft at Derbyshire jewellery shop
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information relating to it, is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*192091:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.