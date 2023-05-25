News you can trust since 1855
Police urge witnesses to come forward after alleged assault on schoolgirl in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate reports of a schoolgirl being assaulted in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read

Shortly after 4.10pm on Friday, May 12, Derbyshire Police received reports that a woman had grabbed a ten-year-old girl’s wrist on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.

The woman let go when a man, who was driving along Nottingham Road at the time, stopped his car and intervened.

Officers are keen to hear from the man and anyone who witnessed what happened – as well as those with any information which could help with their enquiries.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the police.
Anybody with information is urged to contact the police.
The force can be contacted using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*288225:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.