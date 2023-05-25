Police urge witnesses to come forward after alleged assault on schoolgirl in Derbyshire town
Shortly after 4.10pm on Friday, May 12, Derbyshire Police received reports that a woman had grabbed a ten-year-old girl’s wrist on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.
The woman let go when a man, who was driving along Nottingham Road at the time, stopped his car and intervened.
Officers are keen to hear from the man and anyone who witnessed what happened – as well as those with any information which could help with their enquiries.
The force can be contacted using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*288225:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.