Police urge witnesses to come forward after 13-year-old attacked by gang of youths in Derbyshire village

Officers are investigating an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and threatened by a group of teenagers

On 24 August at around 2.30pm, the victim was in an alleyway near Amber Drive, Langley Mill. He was then threatened and punched by a gang of youths before handing over a pair of headphones.

One member of this group is described as white, 14 or 15-years-old, with short spiked hair that was either light brown or blonde. He was wearing black and had a mask covering the bottom half of his face. He was also riding a black push bike.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

The second was white and around 14-years-old. He wore a mask covering his hair and lower face, had blonde eyebrows, was wearing all black and was riding a neon yellow push bike.

The third was also white, with dark brown braided hair and dark brown eyes. He was wearing all black, had a ski-type mask on and was riding a bright green push bike.

The final member of the group was white and around 15 or 16-years-old. He had blonde hair down to his eyebrows, and was wearing a bright red jacket.

The group rode off when a man in a high vis vest shouted at them. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the descriptions of the teenagers involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*493034:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101