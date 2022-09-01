Police urge taxi drivers to help them tackle child sexual exploitation in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a national campaign, Derbyshire Police are engaging with individuals and businesses who can play a crucial part in stopping child sexual exploitation (CSE).

CSE occurs when anyone under 18 is encouraged, forced, or manipulated into sexual activity. This can sometimes be in exchange for gifts, money, or attention.

Often CSE involves the transportation of victims, and this is where taxi drivers find themselves in a unique position to help – by noticing the signs, reporting their concerns and protecting children from being exploited.

Officers are urging taxi drivers to report any suspicious behaviour.

The signs of CSE are:

Young passengers being taken to hotels or parties at odd times

Children being moved between vehicles

Victims looking worried or frightened of the adults that they are with

Victims may be in a vulnerable state due to drink or drugs, and unaware of their destination

There might be frequent suspicious activity involving the same locations or people

Children being taken to clinics or hospitals with people who aren’t parents or guardians.

Often, victims may be afraid of the consequences of admitting they are being exploited or be in denial, so may not offer any further information when approached.

Detective Inspector Beth Lee, who works in the child exploitation investigation team, said: “All reports of potential exploitation are treated with discretion and in complete confidence.

“CSE can be discreet and often takes place behind closed doors, and reports from the public are therefore essential to protecting children and removing them from harmful situations. It may be a gut instinct or simply a bad feeling about something you have witnessed, nevertheless we urge you to report this as it may be the missing piece of a bigger picture.

“We are constantly seeking information and intelligence around potential victims, offenders or locations of concern; whether businesses, open spaces or addresses. If you are unsure, the best option is to report this to us to allow us to investigate the information further.”

Any reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using the below details:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101