News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Police urge residents to keep their vehicles secure after recent spate of thefts across Derbyshire town

Officers have warned residents after a series of vehicle thefts across a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team has received a number of reports concerning motorbike and moped thefts in recent weeks.

Officers have released advice to residents, to ensure their vehicles are kept safe from potential criminals.

Bikers are advised to follow the safety tips below:

Bikers were urged to keep their vehicles secure.Bikers were urged to keep their vehicles secure.
Bikers were urged to keep their vehicles secure.
Most Popular

Remove the keys from and lock your bike

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike.

Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves.

Using a disc lock helps to secure the front brake disc to physically stop it from being wheeled away.

Use a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Use a cover – just doing this can mean that thieves don’t spot it. Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models, so using a bike cover instantly make it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.

Property mark the parts.

When at home, the best place to keep your motorbike, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed. Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire police issue reassurances to the public as stabbing victim remains in critical conditionGarage and shed alarms, as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting, will also enhance security. Fitting a ground anchor also provides extra security.

Many that are stolen are never recovered. Some are used in crime or broken down for parts. If your bike is stolen, never put yourself at risk.