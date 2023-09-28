Police urge residents to keep their vehicles secure after recent spate of thefts across Derbyshire town
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team has received a number of reports concerning motorbike and moped thefts in recent weeks.
Officers have released advice to residents, to ensure their vehicles are kept safe from potential criminals.
Bikers are advised to follow the safety tips below:
Remove the keys from and lock your bike
Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike.
Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves.
Using a disc lock helps to secure the front brake disc to physically stop it from being wheeled away.
Use a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.
Use a cover – just doing this can mean that thieves don’t spot it. Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models, so using a bike cover instantly make it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.
Property mark the parts.
When at home, the best place to keep your motorbike, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed. Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.
Garage and shed alarms, as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting, will also enhance security. Fitting a ground anchor also provides extra security.
Many that are stolen are never recovered. Some are used in crime or broken down for parts. If your bike is stolen, never put yourself at risk.