Police urge residents to keep their vehicles safe after spate of burglaries in Derbyshire town

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of a number of incidents in the town across recent weeks, where vehicles were stolen during burglaries.

Residents were urged to secure their vehicles, and officers issued the following safety advice:

Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.

Residents were urged to ensure their vehicles were secure.

Do not leave any valuables on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remove sat navs from display and wipe the mark from the window where it has been secured.

Take electronic devices with you.

If you intend to leave items in the vehicle, place them in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat.

Put away any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in its place.

Remove stereo facia if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.

Don’t leave any bags or clothing or loose change on display.