Police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of doorstep sellers visiting properties in Derbyshire

Over the last few days, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of doorstep sellers in the Winster area.

Doorstep selling in not illegal, but the seller must have a Peddler’s Licence, which can be issued by any Police Constabulary in the UK.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Doorstep sellers can be persistent but it’s important to remember that this is your home; you have every right to be cautious and you’re not obligated to let anyone inside that you don’t feel comfortable with.

Doorstep sellers were sighted in Winster.

“Doorstep sellers are becoming an increasing problem, usually targeting older people. Someone comes to your door with the aim of scamming you out of money or trying to gain access to your home to steal items. In some cases, the sellers portray to be reformed criminals who are looking to start their lives again.

“You can put up a 'no cold callers' sign which should deter them from knocking on your door. Please let us know if you would like some stickers for you/friends/ family – send us a direct message or pop along to one of the many street meets.

