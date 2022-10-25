News you can trust since 1855
Police urge residents to be ‘extra-vigilant’ after burglars strike at Chesterfield homes

Officers have urged Chesterfield residents to be ‘extra-vigilant’ – after a group of burglars targeted two homes last week.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 8:10pm

Derbyshire Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary at two properties on Highland Road, New Whittington during the evening of Wednesday, October 19.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers from local safer neighbourhood teams have been carrying out patrols of the area.

PCSO supervisor Matt Adcock said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious that evening, or with any information which could help with enquiries.

The burglars targeted two homes on Highland Road - successfully gaining access to one.

“Officers are carrying out patrols of the area for reassurance and now that the dark nights are upon us, we are also urging residents to be extra vigilant. Always make sure windows and doors are locked and consider extra security measures if you are able to, including lights on timer switches for those evenings when you are out.”

READ THIS: Derbyshire Police investigation launched after gunshots fired

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number 22000611440:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.