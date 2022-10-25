Police urge residents to be ‘extra-vigilant’ after burglars strike at Chesterfield homes

Derbyshire Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary at two properties on Highland Road, New Whittington during the evening of Wednesday, October 19.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers from local safer neighbourhood teams have been carrying out patrols of the area.

PCSO supervisor Matt Adcock said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious that evening, or with any information which could help with enquiries.

The burglars targeted two homes on Highland Road - successfully gaining access to one.

“Officers are carrying out patrols of the area for reassurance and now that the dark nights are upon us, we are also urging residents to be extra vigilant. Always make sure windows and doors are locked and consider extra security measures if you are able to, including lights on timer switches for those evenings when you are out.”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number 22000611440:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101