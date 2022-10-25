Derbyshire police have launched an investigation after reports of gunshots being fired.

Derbyshire Police were called just before 10pm yesterday to reports that gunshots had been heard in the Addison Road area of Derby. No injuries were reported during the call and attending officers were able to confirm that no-one had been harmed and no property appeared to be damaged.

As a result of these reports, Police have launched an investigation and people will see an increased presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries. Derbyshire Police would like to reassure members of the public that they have a team of specialist officers working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and to locate those involved.

Police are urging anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with the enquiries, to contact them

Officers are looking to trace a white panel van which was seen in the area at the time and are very keen to hear from anyone who was in the Addison Road area between 9pm and 10pm. Police are urging anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with the enquiries, to contact them using any of the methods listed below and quoting reference 1142-241022. Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use online contact form, Phone – call 101