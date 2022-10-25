News you can trust since 1855
Body found in search for missing Peak District man

Edale Mountain Rescue Team say they have found a body which has been identified as a missing Bamford man.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 12:33pm

Derbyshire police were called just after 6.30pm on Sunday, October 23, to reports that an elderly man was missing from his home in Bamford after going out on his electric bike at around 1pm that day.

A search operation was launched including police, family members, and Edale Mountain Rescue Team. The team said this sadly turned into a body recovery at around 8.15pm when the body of a man was found in an inaccessible area near the Derwent Dam, close to Fairholmes. Derbyshire Police have confirmed the body was identified as that of the missing person.

The body was found in an inaccessible area near Derwent Dam.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time.”

Edale Mountain Rescue Team said on their Facebook page: “Our sincere condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time for everyone involved. Not made any easier as he was known to several team members too.”