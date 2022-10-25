The items were stolen between 9am to 7.30pm on Wednesday 12 October from a property in Lynam Road, Alfreton. The raiders stole a number of items of jewellery including gold rings and necklaces, diamond and sapphire cluster rings, one single stone diamond engagement ring and a jewellery box. Other items including cash, soundbar, aftershave, small crystal dice, four watches one with a silver band and black clock face and items of clothing.

Police want to speak to three people who were seen in the area at about 11.15am who may be able to help with the investigation; Man one: Approximately 6’2, white man in his twenties, thin build with blond and slightly red wavy hair and blue eyes, wearing dark tracksuit trousers and a light tracksuit top with white and grey trainers who spoke with a local Amber Valley accent.

Some of the jewellery stolen in the burglary

Man two: About 5’10, white man in his late teens or early twenties, slim build, with dark hair, wearing dark clothing. They were also with a young boy aged about 8-10 with dark brown hair.