Police urge residents of Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after suspicious incident
Officers have warned the residents of a Derbyshire village to remain vigilant after reports of a suspicious incident last week.
The incident took place at 1.50am on Wednesday, May 10, when two males were seen in a garden on Church View Drive, Baslow.
Officers urged residents to check their security and remain vigilant. They also wish to speak from anyone who was in the area at the time, or those with any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of suspicious behaviour.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 65 of May 10:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.