Police urge residents in Derbyshire town to report incidents as they investigate gang of youths over anti-social behaviour
Officers have appealed for residents in a Derbyshire town to report any information on anti-social behaviour as they investigate a group of youths.
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has thanked members of the public for assisting with police enquiries in relation to a group of young people engaging in anti-social behaviour.
The incidents that were reported took place around Dronfield Train Station and the Stonelow area of the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We have been contacted by a number of members of the public with information in relation to the young people’s behaviour. If anyone has witnessed anything and has not yet contacted the police, we ask that this is done. All the young people involved have been identified and the relevant crimes and actions are now under investigation.”
Information can be reported to the SNT via 101 or by emailing [email protected].