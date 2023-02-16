Police appeal for witnesses after man subjected to early-hours attack in Derbyshire village
Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a Derbyshire village.
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a man being assaulted on Delves Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30am and 2.00am on Saturday, February 11.
The victim was injured during the attack, and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*87827:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.