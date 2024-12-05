Police urge public to help them trace wanted man from Derbyshire town – in connection with series of offences
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information as they work to locate Dennis Booth, who is wanted for failing to appear at court – along with a number of other offences.
Dennis is from the Clay Cross area, and also is understood to have links to Sheffield and Nottingham.
Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*289031:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.