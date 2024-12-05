Police urge public to help them trace wanted man from Derbyshire town – in connection with series of offences

Officers have called on the public to help their efforts to trace a Derbyshire man – who is wanted in connection with a number of different offences.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information as they work to locate Dennis Booth, who is wanted for failing to appear at court – along with a number of other offences.

Dennis is from the Clay Cross area, and also is understood to have links to Sheffield and Nottingham.

Any sightings of Booth should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*289031:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

