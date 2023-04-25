Police urge public to help them trace wanted Derbyshire man after alleged assault

Derbyshire Police are attempting to find Ian Gibson, as officers wish to speak to the 41-year-old in connection with an alleged assault.

Gibson lives in Derby and has links to the Alvaston area of the city, as well as Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the man that officers are trying to trace.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*217197:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – you can complete the force’s online contact form

Phone – call 101