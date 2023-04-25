Police urge public to help them trace wanted Derbyshire man after alleged assault
Officers are calling on members of the public to help their efforts to locate a wanted Derbyshire man.
Derbyshire Police are attempting to find Ian Gibson, as officers wish to speak to the 41-year-old in connection with an alleged assault.
Gibson lives in Derby and has links to the Alvaston area of the city, as well as Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*217197:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – you can complete the force’s online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers to report information on 0800 555 111.