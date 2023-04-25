Michael McAndrew, 31, told a court he “woke up in hospital” with “two black eyes” and a dislocated shoulder following the April 9 incident.

McAndrew, who was wearing a sling as he represented himself at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, said: “I went out on a work do in the work van.

"I had three pints then saw the lights following me – I left the van outside a friend’s house and made off but I got caught.”

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said police began following the defendant in the Ford Transit near Middlecroft at around 12.50am.

McAndrew was seen mounting the kerb twice and going through a red light during the pursuit, said Ms Bickley.

She added: “He made a slow-speed collision trying to parallel park into a parked car, then abandoned the van.

"He tried to flee by jumping over a fence, but was detained.”

Later in custody McAndrew gave a sample of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard McAndrew, of Wesley Road, Rotherham, had a previous conviction for dangerous driving as a youth.

Ground works foreman and father-of-two McAndrew admitted drink driving.