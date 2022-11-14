Police urge public to help them trace man after brawl broke out on busy Chesterfield street
Police are asking the public to help them locate a man in connection with a fight that occurred in Chesterfield.
Officers are continuing their investigation into a reported fight between a large group of men, who were a mixture of football supporters from Chesterfield and Bromley, prior to a match between the two teams at the Technique Stadium on October 22.
Officers were called to Sheffield Road, near Chesters restaurant, following the incident at around 2.40pm.
After arriving at the scene, they were approached by a man who said he had been attacked by a male with a London accent. The victim had a torn jacket but was not otherwise injured.
The man left, however, before officers had the chance to take his details – and they are keen to trace him so that their enquiries can progress.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have any footage of what happened, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*617279:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.