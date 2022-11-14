News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault after being stopped by police in Derbyshire

A man was arrested in Derbyshire last week on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.

By Tom Hardwick
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:16pm

On Wednesday, November 9, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were deployed to intercept a vehicle on the M1.

Officers were able to bring the car to a stop – and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “CID colleagues asked us to intercept the vehicle in order to reduce any further risk.

The man was taken into custody last week.

Most Popular

READ THIS: Former prison pal forced Chesterfield man to take blame for M1 car crash

”Tactics executed and conveyed to custody by our Amber Valley Response colleagues.”