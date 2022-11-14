Man arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault after being stopped by police in Derbyshire
A man was arrested in Derbyshire last week on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.
On Wednesday, November 9, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were deployed to intercept a vehicle on the M1.
Officers were able to bring the car to a stop – and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “CID colleagues asked us to intercept the vehicle in order to reduce any further risk.
”Tactics executed and conveyed to custody by our Amber Valley Response colleagues.”