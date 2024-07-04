Police urge public to aid their efforts to trace off-road biker after incident near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have called on the public to help them trace an off-road biker – following an incident outside Chesterfield.

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving an off-road biker in New Tupton – which occurred on July 3 at around 8.15pm.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are keen to identify the rider of an orange off-road motorcycle which has been causing issues on Ford Street, New Tupton and the surrounding areas.

“If the pillion passenger would like to be reunited with their crash helmet, please get in touch, but this time provide us with your correct details – we would be more than happy to speak with you again.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are in the process of reviewing our body-worn video and shop CCTV.”

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

