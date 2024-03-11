Police urge pet owners to behave responsibly after dog attack in Derbyshire
Derbyshire residents were urged to help keep the county’s green spaces safe after a dog attack at the weekend.
Officers from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a dog attack this weekend.
The incident saw a dog bitten by another dog that was not wearing a lead.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Where possible, please can dog owners keep their dogs on a lead to prevent these incidents from occurring.
“Let’s make our green areas a safe space for everyone to enjoy.”