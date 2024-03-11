Police urge pet owners to behave responsibly after dog attack in Derbyshire

Derbyshire residents were urged to help keep the county’s green spaces safe after a dog attack at the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a dog attack this weekend.

The incident saw a dog bitten by another dog that was not wearing a lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An SNT spokesperson said: “Where possible, please can dog owners keep their dogs on a lead to prevent these incidents from occurring.

READ THIS: Derbyshire police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash

“Let’s make our green areas a safe space for everyone to enjoy.”