The collision, involving a Peugeot 107 and a Land Rover Discovery, occurred on the A515, near Cubley, at around 12.30pm on Saturday. The driver of the Peugeot 107, an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and who has dashcam footage. If you can help with the investigation contact police, using any of these methods, quoting the reference 24000142478: Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101