Police urge drivers to secure their cars after reports of break-ins at popular Peak District beauty spot car parks

The Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received reports of vehicles being broke into while parked in beauty spot car parks across the Peak District.

Officers have issued the below safety advice to help keep your vehicle safe while visiting the area. These points were identified by a known criminal as to what he looks for when breaking into a vehicle:

Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.

Do not leave any valuables on display.

Remove sat navs from display and wipe the mark from the window where it has been secured.

MP3’s iPads, iPhones etc – take them with you.

If you intend to leave items in the vehicle, place them in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat.

Put away any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in its place.

Remove stereo facia if possible.

Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.