Police arrest man after reports of indecent exposure in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Draycott Road, Sawley – just after 10.50am on Monday, July 24.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, the victim had already left. One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrested a man yesterday in connection with the incident - but are now trying to locate the victim.

Officers are now appealing for the victim to come forward. If you know the victim or were in the area around the time of the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*456880:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad