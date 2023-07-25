News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest man after reports of indecent exposure in Derbyshire village

Officers are trying to locate the victim of a reported indecent exposure incident in Derbyshire – after taking a man into custody.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Draycott Road, Sawley – just after 10.50am on Monday, July 24.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, the victim had already left. One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Officers arrested a man yesterday in connection with the incident - but are now trying to locate the victim.
Officers are now appealing for the victim to come forward. If you know the victim or were in the area around the time of the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*456880:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.