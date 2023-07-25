Police arrest man after reports of indecent exposure in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Draycott Road, Sawley – just after 10.50am on Monday, July 24.
When officers arrived at the scene, however, the victim had already left. One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.
Officers are now appealing for the victim to come forward. If you know the victim or were in the area around the time of the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*456880:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.