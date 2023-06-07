Police urge Chesterfield residents to secure their homes after spate of burglaries targeting car keys

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in residential burglaries – where those involved are attempting to find car keys inside homes.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Over recent weeks we have had a spate of residential burglaries whereby offenders are targeting car keys when entering addresses.

“Predominantly, offenders are entering properties via rear patio doors in order to access car keys. Please ensure you are taking extra precautions when securing your property.

A series of burglaries have been reported in recent weeks.

“Leave car keys and other valuables out of sight, ensure doors are locked even when you are in the property and utilise alarms or CCTV if available.