Collapsed walker dies after mountain rescue team and air ambulance deployed to popular Peak District beauty spot

At 1.30pm on Sunday, June 4, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a collapsed walker on the track above Bretton Clough.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Coincidentally, a large proportion of team members happened to be relatively nearby carrying out a final assessment on two of our trainees, and so were able to respond directly – alongside an advanced paramedic and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The walker was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Edale MRT

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of all involved at the scene, the casualty had died. Team members then evacuated the walker back up to the road on an MR stretcher.