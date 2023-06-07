News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after woman bitten by dog in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was bitten by a dog in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST

The victim, a woman in her 30s, suffered a bite wound to her hand during an incident that took place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 24 in Smedley Street, Matlock.

Since the incident, officers have made enquiries to identify the owner of the dog and locate CCTV footage of the incident.

They are now asking any witnesses, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and aid their investigation.

The incident occurred on Smedley Street in Matlock.
If you have any information, please contact the force using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 23*249404: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or call on the police number: 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.