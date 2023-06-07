Police appeal for witnesses after woman bitten by dog in Derbyshire town
The victim, a woman in her 30s, suffered a bite wound to her hand during an incident that took place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 24 in Smedley Street, Matlock.
Since the incident, officers have made enquiries to identify the owner of the dog and locate CCTV footage of the incident.
They are now asking any witnesses, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and aid their investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the force using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 23*249404: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or call on the police number: 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.