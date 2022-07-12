On Monday, July 11, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant in Langwith.
Officers uncovered a significant cannabis grow at a property – with the plants being seized and subsequently destroyed.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “This is more cannabis which was destined for the steets and is now heading for destruction.
”You may have also noticed garlic bulbs hanging by the door – garlic may keep the vampires away, but it certainly won't keep Shirebrook SNT away.”
The SNT said that such grows are dangerous, with a high risk of electrical fires. They urged residents to look out for the following signs, which may indicate that someone is growing cannabis:
Bright lights on during the daytime
Fans can be heard all throughout the day
Strong smells of cannabis
Blinds/curtains closed all day.
Crime can be reported using any of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.