On Monday, July 11, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant in Langwith.

Officers uncovered a significant cannabis grow at a property – with the plants being seized and subsequently destroyed.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “This is more cannabis which was destined for the steets and is now heading for destruction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plants were later destroyed after being confiscated.

”You may have also noticed garlic bulbs hanging by the door – garlic may keep the vampires away, but it certainly won't keep Shirebrook SNT away.”

The SNT said that such grows are dangerous, with a high risk of electrical fires. They urged residents to look out for the following signs, which may indicate that someone is growing cannabis:

Bright lights on during the daytime

Fans can be heard all throughout the day

Strong smells of cannabis

Blinds/curtains closed all day.

Crime can be reported using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101