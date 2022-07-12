Police uncover cannabis grow at Derbyshire home – as criminals use garlic to throw officers off the scent

Police discovered a cannabis grow at a property in Derbyshire – and found that criminals had adopted a novel method of hiding their illegal enterprise.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:58 am

On Monday, July 11, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant in Langwith.

Officers uncovered a significant cannabis grow at a property – with the plants being seized and subsequently destroyed.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “This is more cannabis which was destined for the steets and is now heading for destruction.

”You may have also noticed garlic bulbs hanging by the door – garlic may keep the vampires away, but it certainly won't keep Shirebrook SNT away.”

The SNT said that such grows are dangerous, with a high risk of electrical fires. They urged residents to look out for the following signs, which may indicate that someone is growing cannabis:

Bright lights on during the daytime

Fans can be heard all throughout the day

Strong smells of cannabis

Blinds/curtains closed all day.

Crime can be reported using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.