Police uncover area being used to “take drugs” and “inhale dangerous nitrous oxide” in Derbyshire town
On Sunday, May 21, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were conducting knife sweeps in the area.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Fortunately, we did not recover any knives or weapons, but we did discover a section in a wooded area that is being used to light fires, take drugs and also inhale nitrous oxide. As you can see, six large bottles of nitrous oxide were discovered next to discarded balloons.”
Officers warned residents that nitrous oxide use is dangerous – and said the substance can lead to death in some cases.
“Whilst this is commonly known as ‘laughing gas’, it isn't a laughing matter! Inhaling nitrous oxide is dangerous – if too much nitrous oxide is inhaled, you can fall unconscious and suffocate from the lack of oxygen.
“Heavy or regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anaemia. Severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. It can also lead to paralysis and the damage may be lasting. Regular use can stop you forming white blood cells properly.”