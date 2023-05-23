Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Latest incidents over the last 10 days

Pictured here are the scenes of incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the past week.
They include drink and drug drivers, the uninsured and unlicensed, thieves, motorcyclist who fled the scene after a crash and a van fire on a major road.
More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.
Undefined: readMore
1. Latest incidents over the last 10 days
From drink drivers to scene-leavers Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Provisional licence holder with no insurance
Pulled over on the A617 after an ANPR-alert Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Motorcyclist leaves scene after crashing into the back of a car
After the Chesterfield prang police locate the rider - who gives false details to cover up him being disqualified Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Drug driver found with cannabis
The driver of this car was pulled over in Marlpool, Heanor by officers acting on intelligence. A drug swipe tested positive for cannabis and a search uncovers "cannabis products" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit