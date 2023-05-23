News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Latest incidents over the last 10 days

Pictured here are the scenes of incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the past week.
By Ben McVay
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:17 BST

They include drink and drug drivers, the uninsured and unlicensed, thieves, motorcyclist who fled the scene after a crash and a van fire on a major road.

More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.

From drink drivers to scene-leavers

1. Latest incidents over the last 10 days

From drink drivers to scene-leavers Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Pulled over on the A617 after an ANPR-alert

2. Provisional licence holder with no insurance

Pulled over on the A617 after an ANPR-alert Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

After the Chesterfield prang police locate the rider - who gives false details to cover up him being disqualified

3. Motorcyclist leaves scene after crashing into the back of a car

After the Chesterfield prang police locate the rider - who gives false details to cover up him being disqualified Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The driver of this car was pulled over in Marlpool, Heanor by officers acting on intelligence. A drug swipe tested positive for cannabis and a search uncovers "cannabis products"

4. Drug driver found with cannabis

The driver of this car was pulled over in Marlpool, Heanor by officers acting on intelligence. A drug swipe tested positive for cannabis and a search uncovers "cannabis products" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

