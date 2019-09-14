Police trying to trace masked figure after vehicle 'damaged' twice in Clay Cross

Police have released footage of a person 'of interest' after a vehicle was damaged twice in Clay Cross.

On Monday, August 26 a vehicle was damaged on Springvale Road, Clay Cross at around 3:30am.

Police want to speak to this person in connection with the incident.

The same vehicle was also damaged on Sunday, September 1 again at around 03:30am.

READ MORE: POLICE SLAP DERBYSHIRE PEST WITH ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR NOTICE

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the damage to get in touch by calling 101.

They have also released two images of person they would like to speak to in connection with the damage.

Quote crime reference number 19*452586.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: DERBYSHIRE BURGLARIES IN WHICH 'LARGE AMOUNT OF CASH' STOLEN SPARK POLICE APPEAL