Police slap Derbyshire pest with anti-social behaviour notice

A Derbyshire woman has been issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) by police and officers from Bolsover District Council as they continue to target reports of anti-social behaviour.

Linda Johnson, 60, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton was issued with the notice on Friday (September 13) and the CPN states she must:

Linda Johnson is pictured.

1. Not act in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm harassment or distress to others.

2. Ensure that any dog under your control in any public area is muzzled and on a lead.

3. Not call NHS Direct or the emergency services for medical advice or aid save when in genuine need of emergency services requiring immediate assessment, action or treatment

4. Not be drunk in a public place within the area of South Normanton and Pinxton.

Ms Johnson was given a warning which Alfreton Police SNT publicised on their Facebook page this week due to repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Since that post, members of the community have come forward to report further incidents which have taken place since the warning was issued.

Failing to comply with a CPN is a criminal offence and Ms Johnson could be brought before the courts, where she could receive a fine of up to £2,500, be ordered to carry our remedial work, and have items seized from her.

If you notice Ms Johnson breaching the terms of this CPN, to report anti-social behaviour, or if you have any concerns about policing in your neighbourhood, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

