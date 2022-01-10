Police tow away car seen 'acting suspiciously' near Chesterfield
Police took action against the driver of a car which was ‘acting suspiciously’ after spotting the vehicle on patrols near Chesterfield.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:39 pm
Officers from the Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police Safer Neighbourhood Team towed away the car in North Wingfield last night (Sunday, January 9).
The unit posted on social media: “Whilst out on patrol last night the team spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously.
“Upon some checks, officers stopped the vehicle which was recovered under s165 for no insurance and the driver has been reported for document offences.”