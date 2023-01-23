News you can trust since 1855
Police thank ‘eagle-eyed’ member of the public who uncovered gun at popular Derbyshire park

A firearm was discovered by an ‘eagle-eyed’ passerby at a popular Derbyshire park this weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
On Sunday, January 22, a member of the public found a gun hidden in the hollow of a tree at Shipley Country Park, Heanor.

The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to attend. They assessed the firearm and determined that it was filled with blank rounds.

The gun was removed from the scene by DARU officers.
The firearm and ‘ammunition’ were recovered by officers – and they thanked the “eagle-eyed” individual who first spotted the gun.