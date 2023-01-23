Police thank ‘eagle-eyed’ member of the public who uncovered gun at popular Derbyshire park
A firearm was discovered by an ‘eagle-eyed’ passerby at a popular Derbyshire park this weekend.
On Sunday, January 22, a member of the public found a gun hidden in the hollow of a tree at Shipley Country Park, Heanor.
The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to attend. They assessed the firearm and determined that it was filled with blank rounds.
READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with threatening and assaulting shop worker – along with two counts of theft
The firearm and ‘ammunition’ were recovered by officers – and they thanked the “eagle-eyed” individual who first spotted the gun.