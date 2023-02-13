News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police stop motorist along M1 in Derbyshire driving car in ‘dangerous condition’

Officers stopped a driver after spotting their car – which was in a ‘dangerous condition’ – travelling down the M1 in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, February 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle along the M1 near Tibshelf.

A DRPU spokesperson tweeted: “Can’t imagine what drew our attention to this one! No rear bumper or back box on exhaust.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police arrest Derbyshire man after officer was head-butted

Officers spotted the ‘dangerous’ vehicle near Tibshelf.
Most Popular

Officers added that the car was in a “dangerous condition” – and the driver was reported.