Police stop for 'attention seeking' car in Chesterfield

Police officers stopped a car in Chesterfield with an 'attention seeking' exhaust and found ‘multiple defects’ on the vehicle.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:06 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they had issued the driver of the car with a ticket after the stop in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers from the unit tweeted on Thursday: “Chesterfield. Attention seeking loud exhaust. Stopped and multiple other defects found. Prohibited from further movement and ticket issued.”

MORE: Co-op partners with The Original Factory Shop in job boost for Derbyshire town

Police officers stopped a car in Chesterfield with an 'attention seeking' exhaust and found ‘multiple defects’ on the vehicle. Image: Derbyshire RPU.