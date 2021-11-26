Police stop for 'attention seeking' car in Chesterfield
Police officers stopped a car in Chesterfield with an 'attention seeking' exhaust and found ‘multiple defects’ on the vehicle.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they had issued the driver of the car with a ticket after the stop in the town.
Officers from the unit tweeted on Thursday: “Chesterfield. Attention seeking loud exhaust. Stopped and multiple other defects found. Prohibited from further movement and ticket issued.”