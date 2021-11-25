Co-op partners with The Original Factory Shop in job boost for Derbyshire town

Central England Co-op Ripley store manager Nathan Burrows and Original Factory Shop store manager Helen Bowler

The 2,260 square-foot concession will bring shoppers a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals and homewares at the Co-op supermarket on Derby Road in Ripley.

It will also offer the variety discounter’s party shop service as well as click and collect – the latter of which was launched during the pandemic.

The partnership with Central England Co-op has created seven new jobs and marks the return of The Original Factory Shop to Ripley after it closed the doors of its town centre branch in June.

Central England Co-op Ripley store manager Nathan Burrows said: “We are proud to be at the heart of the local community here in Ripley so therefore we are delighted to welcome such a popular store as The Original Factory Shop to be part of what we are able to offer, as I know they have been much missed since leaving Ripley earlier this year.

“We are continually looking at new ways to maximise the space of our larger community stores and benefit our customers and members by providing them with great options to help them along with the vital food and essentials they need.”

Helen Bowler, the store manager for The Original Factory Shop, said: “We’ve got a fantastic new team and brand-new concession here at the Ripley Co-op. The fact that we have been able to recruit for up to seven new job positions within the local area adds to the buzz and helps us to better serve our local community with expert knowledge and advice.”