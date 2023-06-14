News you can trust since 1855
The driver of a McLaren supercar was reported for driving without a front number plate – after being stopped by police in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

On Monday, June 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Glossop when they spotted a McLaren supercar.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This vehicle was travelling amongst a host of other supercars (all with plates) but seemed to think that they were exempt from a front number plate.”

This is the McLaren car that was stopped by the DRPU.
The driver was subsequently reported by DRPU officers for the offence.