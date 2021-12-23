Police step up patrols in Derbyshire town following vehicle break ins

Officers have increased patrols in a Derbyshire town following a series of vehicle break ins.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 8:49 am

It comes after the force received reports that insecure vehicles were being targeted in Wirksworth, with items stolen from inside.

At about 11.30pm on Monday, patrolling officers discovered several cars with doors or boots open and property strewn on the floor. They then began a search of the area.

A 33-year-old South Normanton man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, questioned and released on bail with conditions not to enter the Derbyshire Dales.

Derbyshire police arrested a man after a number of vehicles were broken into in Wirksworth.

Derbyshire police are now encouraging Wirksworth residents who have had items stolen, but have not yet reported it, to get in touch.

"Several recovered items have been taken to Matlock police station for safekeeping,” the force added.

“Please remember to remove valuables from your vehicle and make sure it's locked before you leave it.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help the investigation should contact police, quoting reference 21*740331.

