Police release CCTV images of man in 'Cushty Christmas' jumper wanted over Chesterfield 'dancefloor assaults'

Police officers have released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of alleged assaults at two Chesterfield bars. Image: Derbyshire police.

Two men reported being punched, and one man headbutted, while they were on the dance floor at Waikiki Beach Bar, on Church Walk, just after midnight on Wednesday, December 22.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "One man also reported being assaulted while at Aruba, on Corporation Street, at around 1am.

"He suffered injuries to his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help. Do you recognise him?

“If so, or if you witnessed the incidents or have any information which could help, please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*742451.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.