Four people injured after 'dancefloor assaults' in Chesterfield

Three people were on the dancefloor at Waikiki Beach Bar on Church Walk just after midnight when they reported a man approached the groups, punched two men and headbutted another.

It is then believed the man went to Aruba, on Corporation Street, at around 1am and assaulted another man, who suffered injuries to his face.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in these bars around the time of the incident, and witnessed the assault, or with any information which could help with enquiries.

If you can help, contact the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*742451.

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.• Phone – call 101.