In Chesterfield there were 1,933 burglaries between January 2021 and February 2024 but only 124 resulted in a charge or sanction.

Data – taken from police.uk – reveals that out of 22 areas of the town the highest detection rate – 18 per cent – was in Loundsley Green and Holme Hall.

This equated to 16 solved burglaries out of 88.

While the lowest detection rate was in Ashover and New Tupton where there were 59 burglaries, with none solved at all.

Nationally, police have failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half of all neighbourhoods in England and Wales in the past three years.

The new figures come following a pledge by police chiefs across all 43 forces in England and Wales that they would attend all home burglaries in a landmark decision in October 2022.

Home Office figures show that in the year following their pledge, the number of burglaries resulting in a charge fell from 4.6% to 3.9% - equating to fewer than one in 25 burglaries.

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Marriott, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said the force was “striving to increase” its burglary detection rates.

He said: “While the figures are in Derbyshire are broadly in line with other police forces in England and Wales, we are clear in our intention to provide as good a level of service to our communities and we are striving to increase our burglary detection rates.

“We have introduced specialist acquisitive crime units in both the north and the south of the county, and our officers regularly carry out plain-clothes and pre-planned patrols while continuing to work together with our partners in Derbyshire to build an ongoing picture around burglary and to help prevent them.

“We understand the huge impact that being burgled can have on people, whether in their homes or at their workplace and we are committed to targeting these offences and to provide the best possible outcome for victims."

DCI Marriott urged residents to stay vigilant and always report any suspicious behaviour or information using non-emergency methods or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

Across the rest of Chesterfield the detection rates are as follows:

- Ashgate and Brockwell: 10.8%

- Brookside and Walton: 10.8%

- Wingerworth and Holymoorside: 2.2%

- Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels: 8.9%

- Newbold: 11.6%

- Boythorpe and Birdholme: 14.1%

- Dunston: 15.0%

- Spital and Hasland: 5.4%

- Brimington South and Tapton: 1.4%

- Old Whittington and Derbyshire: 2.5%

- Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield: 1.0%

- Arkwright Town and Temple Normanton: 1.8%

- Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane: 3.9%

- Clay Cross: 5.9%

- Inkersall Green and Duckmanton: 6.8%

- New Whittington, Hollingwood & Barrow Hill: 9.0%

- Grassmoor & Holmewood: 1.9%

- North Wingfield & Pilsley: 2.0%