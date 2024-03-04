Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Offences reported by staff at 10 branches across the town during the one-year period included theft, threats and intimidation and verbal and physical abuse.

Across the same period incidents of threats and intimidation increased by 160 per cent, while there was a 200 per cent rise in verbal abuse.

During one violent episode at the town’s Littlemore store four people assaulted a worker inside the premises in November following a theft.

A worker described how the group had become aggressive when asked to leave, threatening a customer.

When a colleague followed them outside, taking note of their vehicle registration plate, they ran back into the store and a physical assault followed.

In the aftermath of the incident Police and Crime Commissioner candidate Nicolle Ndiweni visited the store to help raise awareness of abuse and violence against shopworkers.

Claire Shepard, store manager at Co-op Littlemoore, said: “This incident has greatly impacted our colleague and the team as we don't feel safe coming to work for the fear of this kind of abuse, which seems to have escalated over the past few years.”

The organisation has released a white paper addressing the alarming rise of retail crime across Derbyshire and calling for amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill to create a specific offence for the assault of a shopworker.

Sarah Dickins, of Central Co-op, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues will always be paramount to us.

“No one should have to fear threats, violence or abuse and the fact this is increasing across the retail industry in our society is unacceptable.

"We continue to invest in measures to keep our colleagues safe, whilst offering the best in-store experience we can for our members and customers.

"We’re working with law enforcement as well as local MPs to campaign for change together by amending the Criminal Justice Bill and hope that together as an industry we can make this meaningful difference to all retail workers.”