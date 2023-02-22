Police slam youths targeting elderly and vulnerable amid spate of anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire village
Elderly and vulnerable residents of a Derbyshire village have become targets for anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.
Officers have received reports of a “recent spate of anti-social behaviour” in Pilsley – impacting Station Road, Willow Close, Queen Street and the area around the park.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We are still getting youths that are banging on people’s doors and windows, damaging property and generally being a nuisance.
“Some of you may be saying ‘they are kids, we did the same when we were young’ or ‘leave them be, nothing wrong with that.’ Unfortunately, vulnerable and elderly people are being targeted so what may be a little bit of fun, isn’t to someone else.
“Local officers are already engaging with local youths identified via CCTV and from information passed by local residents.”
READ THIS: Petrol station in Derbyshire town targeted by criminals who forced shutters open and stole cash
If you need to report anti-social behaviour, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.