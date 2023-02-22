News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police slam youths targeting elderly and vulnerable amid spate of anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire village

Elderly and vulnerable residents of a Derbyshire village have become targets for anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers have received reports of a “recent spate of anti-social behaviour” in Pilsley – impacting Station Road, Willow Close, Queen Street and the area around the park.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are still getting youths that are banging on people’s doors and windows, damaging property and generally being a nuisance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some of you may be saying ‘they are kids, we did the same when we were young’ or ‘leave them be, nothing wrong with that.’ Unfortunately, vulnerable and elderly people are being targeted so what may be a little bit of fun, isn’t to someone else.

Recent weeks have seen a spike in anti-social behaviour across the village.
Most Popular

“Local officers are already engaging with local youths identified via CCTV and from information passed by local residents.”

READ THIS: Petrol station in Derbyshire town targeted by criminals who forced shutters open and stole cash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you need to report anti-social behaviour, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.