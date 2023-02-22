Police slam youths targeting elderly and vulnerable amid spate of anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire village

Officers have received reports of a “recent spate of anti-social behaviour” in Pilsley – impacting Station Road, Willow Close, Queen Street and the area around the park.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are still getting youths that are banging on people’s doors and windows, damaging property and generally being a nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of you may be saying ‘they are kids, we did the same when we were young’ or ‘leave them be, nothing wrong with that.’ Unfortunately, vulnerable and elderly people are being targeted so what may be a little bit of fun, isn’t to someone else.

Recent weeks have seen a spike in anti-social behaviour across the village.

“Local officers are already engaging with local youths identified via CCTV and from information passed by local residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need to report anti-social behaviour, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101